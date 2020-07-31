You have permission to edit this article.
Brockway - Merle A., 84, of Longview, Wash., passed at his home on July 25, 2020. Dowling Funeral Home, Cathlamet

Duong - Binh Cong, 80, of Longview Wash., died on July 29, 2020 at Community Home Health and Hospice.

Betschart - Robert Quintin, 23, died on July 25, 2020 at OHSU, Portland, Oregon. Steele Chapel

Juntunen - Charlotte Faye, 98, of Longview, Wash., died on July 29, 2020 at Community Home Health and Hospice.

Watson - Eugene, Perry, 83, died on July 29, 2020 in Vancouver, Wash., at Legacy Salmon Creek. Hubbard Funeral Home.

