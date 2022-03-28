 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Death Notices

Burton — Michael D. 84, of Longview, died March 24 at home. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory.

Hart — Michael Weston, 74, of Chehalis, died March 24 at Prestige Care & Rehabilitation Center, Camas. Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park. 

Moore — William James Sr., 80, of Castle Rock, died March 24 at home. Hubbard Funeral Home.

Thayer — Danny L., 76, of Kelso, died Feb. 11. All County Cremation and Burial Services.

