Death Notices

Combs — Jeanette May, 100, of Longview, died Dec. 19 at the Honored Adult Family Care Center. Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park. 

Watkins — Edna Joy, 88, of Longview, died Dec. 19 at home. Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park. 

