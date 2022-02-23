 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Death Notices

Fortenbury — Verna Marie, 73, of Longview, died Feb. 18 at PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory.

Gregory — Jacob Anthony, 31 of Longview, died Feb. 21 at Sacred Heart Medical Center in Springfield, Oregon. Columbia Funeral Service.

