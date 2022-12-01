Death Notices:
Carver- Gerald, 87, of Clatskanie, OR passed away on November 30, 2022 at home. Groulx Family Mortuary
Erling-Baker- Linda, 73, of Longview, WA passed away on November 27, 2022 at St. John Medical Center in Longview. Green Hills Memorial Gardens Crematory & Cemetery
Herbert- Nolen Wade, 31, of Longview, WA passed away on November 29, 2022 at his residence. Steele Chapel
Fleming- Larry O., 67, of Kalama, WA passed away on November 12, 2022 at St. Johns Medical Center in Longview. Green Hills Memorial Gardens Crematory & Cemetery
Hopper- Linda Faye, 71, of Kelso, WA passed on November 26, 2022 at St Johns Medical Center. Steele Chapel
Huntington- Darby, 68, of Castle Rock, WA passed away on November 28, 2022. Hubbard Funeral Home
Martelle- Jeff Alan, 59, of Longview, WA passed away on November 28, 2022 at an adult care facility in Battle Ground, WA. Green Hills Memorial Gardens Crematory & Cemetery
Pfingsten- Carrol Rhonda, 88, of Longview, WA passed away on November 25, 2022 at St Johns Medical Center
Waugh- Leonard A., 88, of Woodland, WA passed away on November 22, 2022. All County Cremation and Burial Services
