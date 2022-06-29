 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Death Notices

Cicerchi — Janice R., 87, of Deer Island, Oregon, died June 27 at Community Home Health & Hospice. Green Hills Memorial Gardens Crematory & Cemetery.

McGhee — Ellen (Georgia), 75, of Kelso, died June 27 Community Home Health & Hospice. Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park. 

Tromblee — Amber Jean, 40, of Longview, died June 15 at home. Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park. 

