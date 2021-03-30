Allen - George Danial, 83, of Castle Rock died on March 25, 2021 at his residence. Steele Chapel.

Chadderton - Charles M., 89 years old of Seabeck, Wash., died March 27, 2021 at his home in Seabeck. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory in charge of arrangements.

Drinnon - William Wayne, 52, of Longview died on March 26, 2021 at his residence. Steele Chapel.

Magnusson - Peggy Ann, 73, of Ryderwood died March 26, 2021 at Community Home Health and Hospice in Longview. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory in Charge of arrangements.

Sari - Susan Marie, 70, of Longview died on March 23, 2021 at her residence. Steele Chapel.

Taylor - KC, 30, of Rainier, Ore., passed away on March 27, 2021 in Rainier, Ore. Groulx Family Mortuary.

Timmreck - Emma Louise, 26, of Longview died on March 26, 2021 at her residence. Steele Chapel.