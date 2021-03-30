Allen - George Danial, 83, of Castle Rock died on March 25, 2021 at his residence. Steele Chapel.
Chadderton - Charles M., 89 years old of Seabeck, Wash., died March 27, 2021 at his home in Seabeck. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory in charge of arrangements.
Drinnon - William Wayne, 52, of Longview died on March 26, 2021 at his residence. Steele Chapel.
Magnusson - Peggy Ann, 73, of Ryderwood died March 26, 2021 at Community Home Health and Hospice in Longview. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory in Charge of arrangements.
Sari - Susan Marie, 70, of Longview died on March 23, 2021 at her residence. Steele Chapel.
Taylor - KC, 30, of Rainier, Ore., passed away on March 27, 2021 in Rainier, Ore. Groulx Family Mortuary.
Timmreck - Emma Louise, 26, of Longview died on March 26, 2021 at her residence. Steele Chapel.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
!!!CHANGES TO ONLINE COMMENTS — PLEASE READ BEFORE POSTING!!!
Effective immediately, all comments will display the user's FIRST AND LAST NAME rather than a screen name. Anyone with an existing account that did not provide a first and last name when registering will be required to update their profile before submitting a comment. AGAIN - YOUR ACCOUNT MUST INCLUDE A FIRST AND LAST NAME!
Keep it Clean. NO obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Comments that include verbal attacks of another commenter will not be posted.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.