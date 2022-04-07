 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Death Notices

  • 0

Danchok — Michael, 55, of Rainier Oregon, died April 5 in Rainier. Groulx Family Mortuary.

Holthusen — Rebecca Lynn, 56, of Vancouver, died April 2  at Legacy Salmon Creek Medical Center. Woodland Funeral Home.

Simart — Harold "Woody," 83, of Kelso, died April 2 at home. Dahl-McVicker Funeral Home.

Stone — Virginia "Dixie" L., 79, of Kelso, died April 5 in Kelso. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

What do flight attendants eat before, during and after work?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News