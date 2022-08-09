 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Death Notices

Chesebro — John M., 80, of Rainier, died Aug. 7 at PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center in Longview. Green Hills Memorial Gardens Crematory & Cemetery

Dibblee Jr. — Alfred "Bud" Ralston, 87, of Longview, died Aug. 1 at PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center. Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park. 

Gunn — Peggy Evelyn, 94, of Bend, died Aug. 6 at  Partners in Care Hospice House, Bend. Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park. 

Ryan — Charles Robert, 94, of Longview, died Aug. 3 at home. Dahl-McVicker Funeral Home

Solem — Janine A., 75, of Woodland, died July 26. All County Cremation and Burial Services.

Strain — Douglas Allen, 60, of Longview, died Aug. 6 at home. Columbia Funeral Service.

