 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Death Notices

  • 0

Coons- Joseph Ryan, 38, of Longview passed away on December 18, 2022 in Portland. Dahl McViker Funeral Home

Psait- Betty Jane, 94, of Longview passed away December 23, 2022 at Frontier Rehab and Extended Care. Columbia Funeral Service

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

These were the most Googled health-related searches in 2022

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News