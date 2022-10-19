 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Death Notices

Andersen — Walter Charles, 69, of Longview, died Oct. 15 at home. Green Hills Memorial Gardens Crematory & Cemetery.

Hoffman — Audrey Fern, 91, of Longview, died Oct. 14 at home. Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park. 

Pettit — Robert O., 82, of Woodland, died Oct. 9. All County Cremation and Burial Services.

Rohde — Linda Lee, 72, of Kelso, died Oct. 17 at home. Green Hills Memorial Gardens Crematory & Cemetery.

Smith — Delores Edna Marjorie, 92, of Kelso, died Oct. 10 at home. Columbia Funeral Service.

Toler — Christa Kay, 51, of Longview, died Oct. 17 at PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center. Columbia Funeral Service.

Williams — Renee V., 74, of Kelso, died Oct. 7. All County Cremation and Burial Services.

