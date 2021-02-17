 Skip to main content
Death Notices
Bales - Shannon Marie, 50, of Longview, Wash., passed away February 13, 2021 at home. Columbia Funeral Service.

Corkrum - Keith Andrew, 47, of Kelso, Wash., passed away February 14, 2021 at St. John Medical Center. Columbia Funeral Service.

Hadley - Susan Cordelia, 62, of Longview, Wash., passed away February 14, 2021 at home. Columbia Funeral Service.

Munger - Matthew Lee, 59, of Edmonds, Wash., died February 14, 2021 at Swedish Edmonds Hospital in Edmonds, Wash. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory in charge of arrangements.

Rafter - Judith Rae, 74, of Kelso, Wash., passed away February 10, 2021 at the Hospice Care Center. Columbia Funeral Service.

Stanley - Daniel Bryce, 86, of Longview, Wash., passed away February 11, 2021 at his residence. Steele Chapel.

