Death Notices

Blanchard — Timothy R., 57, of Woodland, died April 20. All County Cremation and Burial Services.

Grismore — Regina M., 62, of Long Beach, died April 26. All County Cremation and Burial Services.

Olsen — Gregory Thomas, 72, of Castle Rock, died May 5 in Longview. Hubbard Funeral Home.

Olson — Hans S., 69, of Longview, died April 13. All County Cremation and Burial Services.

