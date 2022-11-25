 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Death Notices

Death Notices:

Buttler- Kerri L., 65, of Longview, WA passed away on November 20, 2022 at her home in Longview. Green Hills Memorial Gardens Crematory & Cemetery

Spencer JR- Thomas James, 61, of Kelso, WA passed away on November 18, 2022 at his residence. Steele Chapel

