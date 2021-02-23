Bledsoe - Deanna E., 46, of Longview, WA died February 21, 2021 at Community Home Health and Hospice in Longview, WA Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and crematory in charge of arrangements.

Gillman - John, 79, of Clatskanie, Ore., passed away February 20, 2021 at home. Groulx Family Mortuary.

Lyda - Darren Thomas, 49, of Longview, Wash., died on February 10, 2021 at his residence. Steele Chapel

Williams - John Delbert, 76, of Longview, Wash., died on February 21, 2021 at Community Home Health and Hospice. Steele Chapel.