 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Death Notices

  • 0

Albertson — Michael Todd, 57, of Woodland, died March 11 at home. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory.

Letteer — Jane, 66, of Kelso, died March 18 in Kelso. Northwood Park Funeral Home.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Five friendship red flags

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News