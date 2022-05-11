 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Death Notices

Bliss — Allan Lee Sr., 62, of Longview, died May 5 at home. Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park. 

Carney — Clayton Owen Taylor, 23, of Longview, died May 8. Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park. 

Gerdes — Benno August Friedrick Jr., 97, of Longview, died May 7 at Somerset Retirement Home and Assisted Living. Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park. 

McCallister — Sheila Joyce, 69, of Clatskanie, died May 5 at PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center. Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park. 

