Death Notices

Blackmon — Alton Lowman, 88, of Longview, died Jan. 10 at the Americana Nursing Home. Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park. 

Langlo — James Joseph, 84, of Clatskanie, died Jan. 9 at Community Home Health & Hospice. Steele Chapel  at Longview Memorial Park. 

Rakoz — Bobbi Jo, 49 of Longview, died Jan. 9 at PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center. Columbia Funeral Service.

