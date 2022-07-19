Death Notices:

Butler- Arlyce Elaine, 84, of Castle Rock, WA passed away on July 17, 2022 at Community Home Health and Hospice in Longview, WA. Green Hills Memorial Gardens Crematory & Cemetery

Fittro- Jerry, 79, of Longview, Washington, passed away on July 8, 2022 at his residence. Steele Chapel.

Penny- Ronald John, 59, of Longview passed away on July 14, 2022 at his residence. Steele Chapel

Smith- Ronald Eugene, 89, of Castle Rock passed away on July 15, 2022 in Vancouver. Hubbard Funeral Home

Wolcott- Jennifer L., 53, of Cathlamet, WA passed away on July 14, 2022 at her home. Dowling Funeral Home

Woolfe- Cecil Edward, 85, of Woodland passed away on July 16, 2022 in Woodland. Dahl McVicker Funeral Home