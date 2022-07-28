 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Death Notices

Covington — Robert Kerllin, 86, of Castle Rock, died July 10 at Legacy Salmon Creek Hospital. Columbia Funeral Service.

French — Amber Marie, 36, of Kelso, died July 23 at home. Hubbard Funeral Home.

Grandchamp — Nancy B., 82, of Kalama, died July 27 at Community Home Health & Hospice. Green Hills Memorial Gardens Crematory & Cemetery

Oxford — Richard Lee, 43, of Longview, died July 17 at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Dahl McVicker Funeral Home.

