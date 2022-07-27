 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Death Notices

Catt — Arthur Dean, 88, of Longview, died July 25 at Canterbury Gardens. Cascadia Cremation & Burial Services.

Eddings — Faye Eileen, 79 of Olympia, died July 25. Columbia Funeral Service.

Haley — Gary Eugene, 77, of Longview, died July 25 at Community Home Health & Hospice. Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park. 

Lawson — Charles Robert, 87, of Longview, died July 21 in Vancouver. Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park.

Zulauf — Hildegard Mathilde, 96 of Battle Ground, died July 23. Columbia Funeral Service.

