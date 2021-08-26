 Skip to main content
Donald — Mary A., 88, of Woodland, died Aug. 24 at home. Woodland Funeral Home

Johnson — Louis Jean, 83, of Rainier, died Aug. 23 at the Pacific Country Homes care facility. Columbia Funeral Service.

Johnson — Rickey Melvin, 78, of Wasco, Oregon, died Aug. 17.  Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home, The Dalles, Ore.

Park — Cary David, 54, of Longview, died Aug. 13 at home. Columbia Funeral Service.

Robinson — John W., 81, of Ellensburg, died Aug. 23 at the Central Washington Hospital in Wenatchee. Johnston and Williams Funeral Home and Crematory, Ellensburg.

