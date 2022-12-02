Barnes- Robert Leroy, 86, of Longview, passed away on November 13, 2022 at Beacon Hill Rehabilitation in Longview. Columbia Funeral Service.

Bennett- William Albert, 103, of Longview, passed away October 22, 2022 at the Canterbury Inn. Columbia Funeral Service

Osborne- Jon Randall, 60, of Longview, passed away on November 14, 2022 at Peacehealth St. John Medical Center in Longview. Columbia Funeral Service.

Queckboermer- Teri Jean, 65, of Longview, passed away on November 25, 2022 in Vancouver. Steele Chapel

Schneider- Keith, 72, of Longview, passed away on November 20, 2022 at St. John Medical Center in Longview. Green Hills Memorial Gardens Crematory and Cemetery

Thur- Shirley A., 76, of Longview, passed away on December 01, 2022 at Community Home Health and Hospice in Longview. Green Hills Memorial Gardens Crematory & Cemetery.