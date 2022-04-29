 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Death Notices

Hanley — Gerald (Jerry) Norman, of Wellton Arizona, died April 26 at home. Yuma Mortuary.

West — Donna, 84, of Longview, died April 25 in Kelso. Northwood Park Funeral Home.

Verdugo — Cammie, 51, of Kalama, died April 23 in Portland. Northwood Park Funeral Home.

