Elrod - Anthony "Tony" Clark, 72, of Longview, Wash., died on December 16, 2020 at his residence. Steele Chapel.

Gaddis - Stephen Ray, 74, of Kalama, Wash., died December 18, 2020 at his home in Kalama, Wash. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory in charge of arrangements.

Mendez - Jacquelyne C., 67, of Rainier, Ore., died December 19, 2020 at Community Home Health and Hospice Vancouver, Vancouver, Wash. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory in charge of arrangements.

Neuneker - Agnes, 96, of Castle Rock, Wash., passed away on December 10, 2020 at home. Hubbard Funeral Home.

Newman - Louise Linn, 87, of Longview, Wash., died on December 20, 2020 at the Frontier Nursing Home. Steele Chapel.

Ward - Leah Enid Robin, 64, of Castle Rock, Wash., died December 19, 2020 at her home in Castle Rock, Wash. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory in charge of arrangements.