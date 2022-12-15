 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Death Notices

Death Notices:

Allen- Ann L., 58, of Cathlamet passed away on December 12, 2022 at her home in Cathlamet. Green Hills Memorial Gardens Crematory & Cemetery

Dove- Ronald, 65, of Kelso passed away on November 11, 2022 in Kelso. Dahl McVicker Funeral Home

Fisher- Susan Janet, 71, of Castle Rock passed away on December 12, 2022 at her home in Castle Rock. Green Hills Memorial Gardens Crematory & Cemetery

