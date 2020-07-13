Death Notices
Byrum - Jimmy Grant, 62, of Longview, died July 7, 2020 at home. Steele Chapel.

Finkas - Richard Laurance, 79, of Castle Rock, died July 6, 2020 at home. Hubbard Funeral Home.

Frymire - Lester Gene, 91 of Castle Rock, died on July 10, 2020 at home. Columbia Funeral Service.. Columbia Funeral Service.

Newman - William Paul, 52, of Longview, died July 9, 2020 at St Johns Medical Center. Steele Chapel.

Scheid - Paul Earl, 93, of Longview, passed away at the Delaware Plaza on July 11, 2020. Columbia Funeral Service.

Siepak - Nancy Lee, 74, of Castle Rock, died July 9, 2020 at St. Johns Hospital. Hubbard Funeral Home.

Thompson - Ivy Patricia, 65, of Longview, died July 8, 2020 at St Johns Medical Center. Steele Chapel.

