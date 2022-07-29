 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Death Notices

Gallow- Loraine Joy, 85, of Toutle, passed away on June 17, 2022 at her residence. Dahl-McVicker Funeral Home

Mull- Janice Rose, 76 of Castle Rock, passed away on July 21, 2022 at Frontier Rehabilitation Ctr. Dahl-McVicker Funeral Home

White- Randolph W., Jr., 40, of Kelso, passed away and was found on July 24, 2022 in the Yaak in Troy, Montana. Schnackenberg Funeral Home in Libby, Mont.

