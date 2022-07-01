 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, The Daily News is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by Cowlitz Chaplaincy

Death Notices

  • 0

Apple — Gail C., 66, of St. Helens, Oregon, died June 272 at Legacy Emanuel Medical Center, Portland. Green Hills Memorial Gardens Crematory & Cemetery.

Ellis — Wendell "Robert," 75, of Kelso, died June 13 at home. Green Hills Memorial Gardens Crematory & Cemetery.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Why you should try pepper on desserts

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News