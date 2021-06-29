 Skip to main content
Frederickson - Gerald Charles, 78, of Castle Rock, passed away at home on June 26. Hubbard Funeral Home.

Mage - Mary L., 73, of Centralia, passed away June 26 at Providence Centralia Hospital. Cattermole Funeral Home.

