Death Notices

Crandall — Rand Laurel, 81, of Castle Rock, died Feb. 8 at PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center. Steele Chapel.

Gillihan — James Melvin, 74 of Kalama, died Jan. 30 at PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center. Columbia Funeral Service.

Grissom — Robert Leroy, 62, of Longview, died Feb. 5 at home. Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park. 

Hope — Martin J., 61 of Longview, died Feb. 9 at home. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory.

Smith — Royden D. "Red", 71, of Kelso, died Feb. 7 at PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory.

Wynand — Ginger Louise, 78, of Longview, died Feb. 3 at Community Home Health & Hospice. Steele Chapel a Longview Memorial Park. 


