DEATHS

Hutchinson - Valdo Gene, 86, of Kalama, died March 28, 2020 at home. Columbia Funeral Service.

Lemonde - Ruth, 91 of Battleground died March 16, 2020 at Casey's Adult Family Home in Battleground. Steele Chapel

Raappanna - Keith Victor, 75 of Longview died March 25, 2020 at Ullmann Family Care Home. Steele Chapel

Twitchell - Ilse L., 91 of Longview died March 28,2020 at an adult family home in Longview, WA Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens & Crematory

Williamson - Gene E., 87 of Castle Rock died March 30,2020 at home. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel At Green Hills Memorial Gardens & Crematory

William P. Fleming 70 years old of Kelso, WA died today March 27,2020 at his home in Kelso. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel At Green Hills memorial Gardens & Crematory

