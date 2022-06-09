 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Death Notices

  • 0

Brimelow — Christopher J., 51, of Astoria, died June 5. All County Cremation and Burial Services.

Fleeman — Thomas A., 55 of Clatskanie, died June 6. All County Cremation and Burial Services.

Gilbert — Tommy, 78, of Longview, died May 27 at home. Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park.

Good — Stella M., 92, of Kelso, died May 24. All County Cremation and Burial Services.

Smith — Diana M., 75, of Kelso, died June 3. All County Cremation and Burial Services.

Stoltenow — Dwight L., 74, of Woodland, died June 2. All County Cremation and Burial Services.

Totten — Donald E., 78, of Kelso, died May 25. All County Cremation and Burial Services.

Young — Lannette M., "Lanny," 62, of Longview died June 3 at PeaceHealth Southwest Washington Medical Center,  Vancouver. Green Hills Memorial Gardens Crematory & Cemetery.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Researchers warn that eye damage caused by screen time can be deadly

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News