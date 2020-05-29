× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Cherrington - Christine Lynn, 66 of Longview died May 28, 2020 at a local family care home. Hubbard Funeral Home.

Corbett - Karen Elizabeth, 69, of Longview died May 27, 2020 at a residence in Longview. Steele Chapel.

Fong - Burton J., 86, of Longview, died May 23, 2020 at Community Home Health and Hospice in Longview. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory.

Lyngass - Gerald "Jerry" E., 83, of Winlock, died May 26, 2020 at St. John Hospital. Hubbard Funeral Home.

Morgavi - Isador I., Jr, 70, of Longview, died May 28, 2020 at Community Home Health and Hospice in Longview. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens & Crematory.

Tsugawa - Rita A., 75, of Kelso, died May 21, 2020 at home. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens & Crematory.

Ulrich - Louis E., 80 of Longview, died May 25, 2020 at home. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens & Crematory.

York - Leland M., 75 of Kelso, died May 23, 2020 at Community Home Health and Hospice in Longview. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens & Crematory.