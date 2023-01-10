 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Death Notices

Acosta- David Bradley, 67, of Vader passed away on January 6, 2023 at Providence St. Peter Hospital in Olympia. Green Hills Memorial Gardens Crematory & Cemetery

Sathe- Lynne Lewis, 96, of Longview passed away on January 8, 2023 at Community Home Health and Hospice. Steele Chapel

Therrien- Robert R., 79, of Woodland passed away on January 2, 2023. All County Cremation and Burial Services

