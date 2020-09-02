× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Abraham - Dan Howard, 72, of Kelso, Wash., passed away August 30, 2020 in Longview, Wash. Steele Chapel.

Bailey - Linnea F., 84, of Kalama, Wash., passed away September 1, 2020 at Community Home Health and Hospice. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens.

Koenig - Gary Lee, 63, of Longview, Wash., passed away August 28, 2020 at home. Columbia Funeral Service.

McKinney - Martin Lance, 43, of Longview, Wash., passed away August 28, 2020 at PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center in Vancouver. Columbia Funeral Service.

Paschke - Barbara, 71, of Longview, Wash., passed away on August 31, 2020 at Community Home Health and Hospice. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial.

Rein - Daryl Lance "Marty", of Longview, Wash., passed away August 28, 2020 at Kaiser Permanente Sunnyside Medical Center in Clackamas, Ore. Columbia Funeral Service.

Spindle - Terrie Ann, 74, of Kelso, Wash., passed away August 30, 2020 at St. John Medical Center. Steele Chapel.

Whiteaker - Louie Alvin, 75, of Longview, Wash., passed away on August 30, 2020 at Delaware Plaza. Steele Chapel.