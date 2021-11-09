 Skip to main content
Death Notices
Chappell — Roger A., 93, of Longview, died Nov. 8 at home. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory.

Doble — Gerald G., 53, of Castle Rock, died Nov. 5 at home. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory.

Grendon — John Patrick, 90, of Longview, died Nov. 5 at Community Home Health & Hospice. Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park. 

Nordstrom — Charles John, 80, of Tumwater, died Nov. 6 at Providence St. Peters Hospital in Olympia. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory.

Rockwood — Steven Roy, 65, of Kelso, died Nov. 7 at home. Hubbard Funeral Home.

Ruth, Sr. — Robert Buffum, 88, of Longview, died Nov. 7 at home. Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park. 

