 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Death Notices

  • 0

Davis, Jr. — Stanely Leon, 89, of Longview, died Sept. 30 at Angels View Adult Family Home, Longview. Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park. 

Kroon — Frances Evaline, 89, of Vancouver, died Sept. 24 at Felida Lodge Senior Living, Vancouver. Dahl-McVicker Funeral Home

Renteria — Victor Noel, 53, of Castle Rock, died Sept.  25. Hubbard Funeral Home.

Waddle — Darlene, 77, of Oregon City, Oregon, died Oct. 2 at Meadows Courtyard Retirement Home, Oregon City. Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Study: Weight lifting brings amazing benefits at any age

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News