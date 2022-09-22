 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Death Notices

  • 0

Hastings — James W., 83, of Castle Rock, died Sept. 15 at home. Green Hills Memorial Gardens Crematory & Cemetery.

Patterson Jr. — Donald Theodore, 74, of Kelso, died Sept. 19 at PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center, Vancouver. Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park. 

Saja — Vincent, 82, of Longview, died Sept. 12. All County Cremation and Burial Services.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Breaking up is hard to do! How to recover from your heartbreak

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News