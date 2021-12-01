 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Death Notices

  • 0

Benson — Mervyn Eugene, 81, of Longview, died Dec. 1 at home. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory.

King — Bonnie Sue, 78, of Longview, died Nov. 28 at PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center. Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park. 

Ledgett — Laverne, 95, of Kalama, died Nov. 29 at home. Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park. 

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Gift ideas for a teacher you really appreciate

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News