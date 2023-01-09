 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Death Notices

Luss- John Robert, 70, Longview passed away on January 3, 2023. Steele Chapel

Merrill- Bobby James, 74, passed away on January 2, 2023. Steele Chapel

Scarborough- Linda A., 73, of Longview passed away on January 4, 2023 at Community Home Health and Hospice in Longview. Green Hills Memorial Gardens Crematory and Cemetery

Schrock- Donna Jean, 64, of Longview passed away on January 4, 2023 at Community Home Health and Hospice in Longview. Green Hills Memorial Gardens Crematory and cemetery

