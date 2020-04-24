Death Notices
0 entries

Death Notices

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Amburgey - Larry Gene, 75, of Longview, died April 22, 2020 at Kaiser Permanente Sunnyside Medical Center. Columbia Funeral Service.

Baer - Doyle A., 86 of St. Helens OR died April 23, 2020 at Community Home Health and Hospice in Longview. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory

Blain - Gertrude L., "Trudy", 72 of Rainier died April 21, 2020 at home.

Clevenger - Patsy, 69 of Winlock died April 21, 2020 at home. Steele Chapel

Links - Clayton J., 29 of Longview died April 21, 2020 in Renton WA. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory

Stokes - Brandon Mark, 37 died April 7, 2020 at Madigan Hospital in Tacoma WA. Fir Lawn Funeral Chapel. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory

Tromblee - William Filmore, 99 of Vancouver died April 23, 2020 at High Gate Senior Living. Steele Chapel

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News