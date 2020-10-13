 Skip to main content
Beck - Gerald Raymond, 70 years old of Kelso, Wash., passed away on October 10,2020 at St. John medical center in Longview. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory in charge of arrangements.

Dykstra - William Thomas, 88, of Kelso, Wash., passed away on October 10, 2020 at his home. Steele Chapel.

Pratt - Gerald L., 78 years old of Longview, Wash., passed away on October 12, 2020 at Community Home Health and Hospice in Longview. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and crematory in charge of arrangements.

