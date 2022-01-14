 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Death Notices

Kalista — David Keith, 89, of Longview, died Jan. 12 at PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center. Columbia Funeral Service.

McCaskey — Gregory David, 44, of Longview, died Jan. 12 at PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center. Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park. 

Murray — Paul Edward, 69 of Longview, died Jan. 7 at PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center. Columbia Funeral Service.

Nailon — Myron Delainor, 75, of Longview, died Jan. 13 at Beacon Hill Rehabilitation. Columbia Funeral Service.

Schaffer — Joseph, 72, of Castle Rock, died Jan. 7 in Castle Rock. Dahl-McVicker Funeral Home.

