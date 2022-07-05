 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Death Notices

Bartell — Paula Ann, 82, of Kelso, died June 30 at Community Home Health & Hospice. Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park.

Burch — Rodney Brian, 66, of Longview, died June 29 at Community Home Health & Hospice. Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park.

Burchett — Jimmy Dale, 61, of Longview, died June 30 at home. Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park.

Larson — Linda J., 81, of Rainier died June 28 at Community Home Health & Hospice. Green Hills Memorial Gardens Crematory & Cemetery.

Wood — Todd A., 59, of Longview, died June 21. All County Cremation and Burial Services.

