Death Notices

Knowles — Lonnie C., 48, of Longview, died April 11 at PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center, Vancouver. Cascadia Cremation and Burial Services.

McKibban — Jordan Michael, 37, of Kalama, died April 5 at PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory.

Skolrud- Clinton Dale, 83, of Kelso, passed away April 11, 2022 at Community Home Health and Hospice. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory in charge of arrangements.

