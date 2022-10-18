 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Death Notices

  • 0

Abbott — Debra Joann, 84, of Longview, died Oct. 12. Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park. 

Champlin — Janet Ann, 86, of Longview, died Oct. 12 at a Longview adult care facility. Green Hills Memorial Gardens Crematory & Cemetery.

Condo — Shirley M., 88, of Longview, died Oct. 16. All County Cremation and Burial Services.

Gregg — Jerome Carl, 93, of Winlock, died Oct. 16. Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park. 

Scott — Mary, 90, of Rainier, died Oct. 16 in Longview. Groulx Family Mortuary.

Seaton — Jimmy N., 81, of Longview, died Oct. 15 at PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center. Green Hills Memorial Gardens Crematory & Cemetery.

Wheatley — Daniel R., 86, of Woodland, died Oct. 15. All County Cremation and Burial Services.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Rolls Royce unveils fully electric 'Spectre' car with nearly $400,000 price tag

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News