Death Notices

Busley — Robert "Bob" Clifton, 68, of Toledo, died July 17 at Community Home Health & Hospice. Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park. 

Decker — Donna F., 58, of Longview, died July 8. All County Cremation and Burial Services

Pennycook — Brandon R., 51, of Kelso, died July 15. All County Cremation and Burial Services

Morss — Linda J., 75, of Kelso, died July 13. All County Cremation and Burial Services

Schwindorf — Karen L., 74, of Kelso, died July 15 at home. Green Hills Memorial Gardens Crematory & Cemetery.

Whitted — Willie Mae, 98, of Longview, died July 16 at PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center. Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park. 

