 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Death Notices
0 entries

Death Notices

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Chapman-Sapp - Charlotte Grace, 88, of Longview, Wash., passed away on November 10, 2020 at home. Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park.

Doherty - Robert Leon, 67, of Kalama, Wash., died on November 9, 2020 at his residence. Steele Chapel.

Naze - Walter J., 85, of Longview, Wash., died on November 12, 2020 at an adult family home in Longview, Wash. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory in charge of arrangements.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News