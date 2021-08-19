Bina — Susan, 65, of St. Helens died Aug. 15 at home. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory.

Feller — Wanda June, 70, of Longview, died Aug. 14 at PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center, Vancouver. Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park.

Kasemeier — Marvin Willis, 55, of Kelso, died Aug. 16 at PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center. Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park.

Lemoine — Gary L., 78, of Clatkanie, died Aug. 18 at an adult care facility in Clatskanie. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory.

Peterson — Cameron D., 57, of Longview, died Aug. 15 at the Americana Health and Rehabilitation Center. Columbia Funeral Service.

Phillips — Richard G. 85, of Longview, died Aug. 17 at an adult care facility in Longview. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory.